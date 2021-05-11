Quantcast
Lewis Rice promotes, adds three members 

Lewis Rice promotes, adds three members 

May 11, 2021

Lewis Rice has promoted Brian J. Figueroa to member in its St. Louis office and Jonah Lock to member in its Kansas City office.

