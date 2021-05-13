Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / COVID-19 coverage / Kansas City tech firm shines light on law-firm compensation

Kansas City tech firm shines light on law-firm compensation

By: Jessica Shumaker May 13, 2021

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, law firm leaders like Chuck Rouse of Rouse Frets White Goss Gentile Rhodes found themselves facing a number of new obstacles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo