Spencer Fane adds of-counsel in Springfield, Overland Park 

By: Staff Report May 13, 2021

Jessica R. Hill has joined Spencer Fane as of-counsel in the firm’s Springfield office, while Natalie Miller joined as of-counsel attorney in Overland Park.

