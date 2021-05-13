Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Woman injured by teen driver settles with insurers for $775K

Woman injured by teen driver settles with insurers for $775K

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com May 13, 2021

A 30-year-old woman who was ejected from a vehicle in a crash with a teen driver reached settlements totaling $775,000, according to her attorney.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo