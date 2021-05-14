Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / 3 from LSEM named Racial Justice Institute fellows 

By: Staff Report May 14, 2021

Earlene Bolton, Katherine Holley and Amanda Schneider of Legal Services of Eastern Missouri have been selected as fellows in the 2021 Racial Justice Institute.

