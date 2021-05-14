Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Co-founder returns as president of AACC of St. Louis

Co-founder returns as president of AACC of St. Louis

By: Staff Report May 14, 2021

Alexander Lee, chief legal officer for TKC Holdings Inc., has been elected as the next president of the Asian American Chamber of Commerce of St. Louis.

