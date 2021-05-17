2021 Reader Rankings: Publisher’s Letter

Dear Readers,

Welcome to our annual Reader Rankings!

As a reader of our website and publications, you know we make it our business to regularly honor the exceptional work of Missouri attorneys. In fact, it’s part of our mission.

Whether it’s our Missouri Lawyers Awards, Women’s Justice Awards, Up & Coming Awards, ICON Awards, In-House Counsel Awards, Diversity & Inclusion Awards or our many other events, we recognize scores of deserving honorees each year.

As it does every year, our 2021 Reader Rankings issue for Missouri Lawyers Media complements our suite of honor awards. It keeps the tradition as yet another form of recognition.

But instead of recognizing individuals, we recognize businesses and organizations. They’re the ones who support you each day across the spectrum of your lawyering needs. Some have been around for many years, offering stellar services. Some are new on the scene but already showing great promise.

Who better to decide who does it best than you — our readers? From forensic accounting to malpractice insurance, you have the experience to know the top businesses in each category.

From Cape Girardeau to Chesterfield and Joplin to Jefferson City, you voted on your laptops, desktops and phones. We just calculated the results.

You’re a sophisticated group of readers, so this honor is something these businesses will want to brag about for quite a while.

And they should.

The top companies represented in each of the categories help you in your work. We thank you for your support in making the decisions on the winners of the 2021 Reader Rankings. And, no doubt, the businesses you selected in the top spots appreciate your support every day.

Sincerely,

Liz Irwin