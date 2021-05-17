Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Court affirms $15k verdict despite defense comments

Court affirms $15k verdict despite defense comments

By: Jessica Shumaker May 17, 2021

A St. Louis judge did not err in denying a mistrial based on allegedly prejudicial comments a defense attorney made in opening statements, an appeals court has ruled.

