Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Khan elected president of South Asian Bar 

Khan elected president of South Asian Bar 

By: Staff Report May 17, 2021

Fatima G. Khan, an associate at Lewis Rice, has been elected president of the South Asian Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo