Judges named in Platte, Lewis counties

Judges named in Platte, Lewis counties

By: Staff Report May 18, 2021

Gov. Mike Parson appointed Megan Benton as an associate circuit judge in Platte County and Corey R. Moon as an associate circuit judge in Lewis County.

