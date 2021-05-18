Quantcast
Sachs joins Kansas City Royals as chief legal officer

By: Staff Report May 18, 2021

Adam Sachs, most recently a partner of Husch Blackwell in Kansas City and principal at its governmental-affairs arm Husch Blackwell Strategies, has joined the Kansas City Royals as the team’s chief legal officer and senior vice president of external affairs.

