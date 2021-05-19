Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Man settles after attack outside of Jackson County bar

Man settles after attack outside of Jackson County bar

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com May 19, 2021

A man attacked outside a Jackson County bar reached a $275,000 settlement with the property owner and a security company, according to his attorney.

