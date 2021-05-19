Quantcast
Shook, Hardy & Bacon plans to expand in Seattle

By: Staff Report May 19, 2021

Shook, Hardy & Bacon plans to add six attorneys from a virtual technology transactions boutique to its Seattle office, effective June 1.

