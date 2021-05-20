Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Jackson County prosecutor to use public data tool

Jackson County prosecutor to use public data tool

By: Staff Report May 20, 2021

Measures for Justice, an organization that seeks to make accurate criminal justice data available to spur reform, is working with the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to offer an innovative public data tool.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo