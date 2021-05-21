Quantcast
Bird named to St. Louis circuit bench

By: Staff Report May 21, 2021

Gov. Mike Parson appointed John T. Bird as a St. Louis circuit judge, filling the vacancy created by the recent appointment of Judge Thomas C. Clark II to the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District.

