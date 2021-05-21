Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Failure to fund Medicaid expansion faces court challenge

Failure to fund Medicaid expansion faces court challenge

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com May 21, 2021

When state lawmakers this year declined to fund a recent voter-approved expansion of Missouri’s Medicaid system, a lawsuit seemed inevitable.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo