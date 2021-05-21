Quantcast
Supreme Court finalists announced

Supreme Court finalists announced

By: Staff Report May 21, 2021

Under the Nonpartisan Court Plan, Gov. Mike Parson has 60 days to name one of the three to fill the vacancy left by the March 8 retirement of Judge Laura Denvir Stith.

