Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Medical-marijuana application data available in discovery 

Medical-marijuana application data available in discovery 

By: Jessica Shumaker May 24, 2021

A Missouri appeals court has ruled that individuals and companies challenging denials of medical-marijuana licenses may obtain through discovery information from successful license applications in their appeals before the Administrative Hearing Commission.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo