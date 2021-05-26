Quantcast
Saghir named of-counsel at Dysart Taylor

Saghir named of-counsel at Dysart Taylor

By: Staff Report May 26, 2021

Dysart Taylor Cotter McMonigle & Brumitt has named Anne Lindner Saghir as of-counsel.

