Court rules that marketing women's antiperspirant isn't discriminatory

Court rules that marketing women's antiperspirant isn't discriminatory

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com May 27, 2021

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on May 18 threw out a lawsuit claiming different prices for men’s and women’s antiperspirant violated Missouri’s consumer protection laws.

