Jury rejects claim of negligence over patient's fall at Joplin hospital

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly May 27, 2021

A Jasper County jury took little time before swiftly rejecting a 59-year-old patient’s claim of negligence against a Joplin hospital and its employees over a broken tailbone injury following knee replacement surgery.

