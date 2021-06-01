2 St. Louis County corrections officers indicted for assault

Two former St. Louis County corrections officers have been indicted for allegedly assaulting inmates, the county prosecuting attorney’s office announced Friday in the latest accusations of mistreatment at lockups in the area.

Justin Mohler, 37, is charged with third-degree felony assault for punching an inmate at the county jail in Clayton in the face and neck on July 17, Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Ball’s office said. Kurtis Bromeier, also 37, is charged with fourth-degree assault, which is a misdemeanor, for striking a disabled man in the head at the jail, it said.

Dana Mullhauser, an assistant prosecutor handling the case, declined to discuss specific details.

If convicted, Mohler could face up to four years in prison and Bromeier could face up to a year in jail. Both men also could face fines. Court records don’t list attorneys for either suspect.

The investigation was led by the Conviction and Incident Review Unit, which is part of Bell’s office and which he formed after taking office in 2019 to investigation allegations of official misconduct.

Bell said in a statement that corrections officers “are not above the law, and the grand jury agreed that the actions of these two men should be charged as criminal conduct.”

The indictments, handed up Wednesday, came in the same week that a federal lawsuit accused St. Louis city corrections officers of mistreating detainees at the downtown City Justice Center.

The lawsuit filed Monday alleges that city corrections officers put detainees in a room and sprayed so much Mace that they struggled to breathe. It also alleges that detainees were beaten and denied water as punishment.

The county jail has come under scrutiny in recent years, especially after the deaths of five inmates in 2019. An advisory board has repeatedly urged St. Louis County Executive Sam Page to order an independent investigation of the lockup.