Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Damages for infant’s death capped after trial

Damages for infant’s death capped after trial

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 1, 2021

A Taney County jury awarded nearly $3.2 million in damages to the parents of a 1-year-old boy who died shortly after he was discharged from an urgent care clinic.

