Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / June interviews set for Eastern District judgeship

June interviews set for Eastern District judgeship

By: Staff Report June 1, 2021

The Appellate Judicial Commission will interview 12 applicants on June 29 and 30 for an upcoming vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo