Home / Featured / Supreme Court to lift COVID directives June 15

Supreme Court to lift COVID directives June 15

By: Jessica Shumaker June 1, 2021

Decreased COVID-19 cases and increased availability of vaccines has led the Missouri Supreme Court to lift its operational directions, effective June 15.

