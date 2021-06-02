Quantcast
Christensen joins Lathrop GPM as pro bono counsel

By: Staff Report June 2, 2021

Sara Hofeditz Christensen has joined Lathrop GPM as pro bono counsel and will serve as the firm’s designated attorney for all Jackson County indigent family court appointments.

