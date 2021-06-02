Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Judgment in fatal crash falls on late-discovered insurer 

Judgment in fatal crash falls on late-discovered insurer 

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 2, 2021

The family of a man killed in a car crash is fighting to keep a judgment of nearly $3.5 million rendered against the insurer for the at-fault driver.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo