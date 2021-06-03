Quantcast
Home / Featured / 8th Circuit grants immunity in library-arrest case

8th Circuit grants immunity in library-arrest case

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 3, 2021

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held on May 25 that an off-duty Kansas City police detective is entitled to qualified immunity after he arrested a man who asked questions during a Kansas City Public Library event.

