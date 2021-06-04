Quantcast
Supreme Court turns down claim of innocence

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 4, 2021

The Missouri Supreme Court has declined to hear a Kansas City man’s claim that he was wrongfully convicted of a triple murder 43 years ago.

