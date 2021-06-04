Susan Block named 2021 Woman of the Year

Missouri Lawyers Media has chosen Susan Block, a partner at Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal and a former circuit judge, as its 2021 Woman of the Year.

Block is one of Missouri’s most formidable family law attorneys, drawing on skills honed on both sides of the bench. She served at both the associate and circuit levels of the St. Louis County Circuit Court from 1979 to 2004.

She spent her final seven years on the bench in juvenile court. Following her retirement, she joined Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal’s family law practice, where she continues to represent children and families and remains heavily involved in professional and charitable organizations.

Block is a 2018 recipient of Missouri Lawyers Media’s ICON Award and was named last year to the publication’s POWER List of family law attorneys.

Block leads this year’s list of 55 honorees, which comprises judges, in-house counsel, legal scholars and private practitioners from around the state, as well as outstanding students at Missouri law schools.

The 23nd annual Women’s Justice Awards event is set for Oct. 21 at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis. Winners also will be profiled in a special section of Missouri Lawyers Weekly.

Since 1999, the Women’s Justice Awards have celebrated extraordinary women lawyers, law students, rising stars, public officials and others in recognition of the standards of professional excellence they’ve set for their peers. For information on the event or to purchase tickets, click here.

The 2021 honorees are:

Woman of the Year

This woman truly stands out in making an extraordinary difference to improve the quality of justice or exemplify the highest ideals of the legal profession.

Susan E. Block, Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal

Corporate Award

These women serve as general or in-house counsel, advising businesses on complex legal matters.

Monica J. Allen, Washington University in St. Louis

Whittney Dunn, The Bar Plan

Jovita M. Foster, Drury Hotels

Amy Moore Harris, UMB Financial Corporation

Jennifer Matthew, Alaris

General Practitioner Award

These are the women who, as attorneys, do it all. They handle multiple practice areas with skill.

Joanna V. Billingsley, Law Offices of Joanna V. Billingsley

Terri D. Lowdon, Mark H. Wissehr Law Offices

Innovation & Technology Award

These women advise companies, startups and entrepreneurs with legal issues regarding intellectual property, technology and other aspects of their business.

Kristine L. Kappel, Husch Blackwell

Anna Quinn, Avant Law Group

Litigation Practitioner Award

These litigators have made their careers in the courtroom — criminal or civil, representing plaintiff or defense.

Theresa A. (Teri) Appelbaum, Padberg, Corrigan & Appelbaum

Ashley E. Benoist, Stanton | Barton

Deborah Blakely, White, Graham, Buckley & Carr

Susan L. Brown Miles, Evans & Dixon

Kristi Burmeister, PEAK Litigation

Lauren C. Collins, The Automobile Club of Missouri – (Kraft, Bischoff, Buckley & Collins)

L. Annette Griggs, Griggs Injury Law

Brenda G. Hamilton, Seigfreid Bingham

Megan S. Heinsz, Dowd Bennett

Susan Herold, Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion

Meghan Lewis, Sandberg Phoenix

Nichelle L. Oxley, Humphrey Farrington & McClain

Rachel A. Riso, Ellis, Ellis, Hammons & Johnson

Camille L. Roe, Jackson Lewis

Brandy K. Simpson, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice

Deme Sotiriou, Schultz & Myers

Megan R. Stumph-Turner, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice

Brianne Thomas, Boyd Kenter Thomas & Parrish

Lindsey M. VanFleet, Law Office of Buccero & VanFleet

Lauren Williams, SWMW Law

Public Service Award

These women work on behalf of a nonprofit organization, government agency or the judiciary; or have made their mark in education.

Karen Aroesty, regional director, ADL Heartland

Betsy AuBuchon, clerk, Missouri Supreme Court

Mary Bozarth, City of Springfield

Caroline M. Coulter, Office of Missouri Governor

Julia Crader-Dolan, Scott County Public Administrator

Crissy Del Percio, staff attorney and pro se supervisor, Legal Aid of Western Missouri

Jennifer R. Growcock, circuit judge, Christian County Circuit Court

Mary Kathryn Hoff, appellate judge, Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District

Laura Roy, clerk, Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District

Kate Schaefer, circuit judge, Andrew and Buchanan counties

Josephine Stockard, U.S Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri

Courtney Wachal, municipal judge, Kansas City Municipal Domestic Violence Court

Pro Bono Award

These awards honor the women attorneys who have contributed significant effort and time to pro bono work.

Teresa L. Anderson, Polsinelli

Nicole T.S. Cortés, M.I.C.A. Project (Migrant & Immigrant Community Action)

Jessica Mayo, M.I.C.A. Project (Migrant & Immigrant Community Action)

Alexus Williams, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

Sandra J. Wirtel, Spencer Fane

Transactional Practitioner Award

These women counsel companies, individuals and organizations on the legal issues generated by their business dealings or financial matters.

Elizabeth Fast, Spencer Fane

Adrienne B. Haynes, SEED Law

Joy Harris Hennessy, Thompson Coburn

Marian V. (“Bo”) Mehan, Lewis Rice

Leaders of Tomorrow Award

These law students demonstrate leadership, professionalism and a passion for making a difference in the justice system or legal profession.

Dara Alvarado, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law

Chioma Chukwu-Smith, Saint Louis University School of Law

Calann “Cay” Edwards, Washington University in St. Louis School of Law

Tori Schafer, University of Missouri School of Law



Like this article? In print and online, Missouri Lawyers Media provides the latest in-depth coverage of the state’s legal community. We help good lawyers become great! Start your subscription here.