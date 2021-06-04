Susan Block named 2021 Woman of the Year

Missouri Lawyers Media has chosen Susan Block, a partner at Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal and a former circuit judge, as its 2021 Woman of the Year.
Block is one of Missouri’s most formidable family law attorneys, drawing on skills honed on both sides of the bench. She served at both the associate and circuit levels of the St. Louis County Circuit Court from 1979 to 2004.
She spent her final seven years on the bench in juvenile court. Following her retirement, she joined Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal’s family law practice, where she continues to represent children and families and remains heavily involved in professional and charitable organizations.
Block is a 2018 recipient of Missouri Lawyers Media’s ICON Award and was named last year to the publication’s POWER List of family law attorneys.
Block leads this year’s list of 55 honorees, which comprises judges, in-house counsel, legal scholars and private practitioners from around the state, as well as outstanding students at Missouri law schools.
The 23nd annual Women’s Justice Awards event is set for Oct. 21 at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis. Winners also will be profiled in a special section of Missouri Lawyers Weekly.
Since 1999, the Women’s Justice Awards have celebrated extraordinary women lawyers, law students, rising stars, public officials and others in recognition of the standards of professional excellence they’ve set for their peers. For information on the event or to purchase tickets, click here.
The 2021 honorees are:
Woman of the Year
This woman truly stands out in making an extraordinary difference to improve the quality of justice or exemplify the highest ideals of the legal profession.
Susan E. Block, Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal
Corporate Award
These women serve as general or in-house counsel, advising businesses on complex legal matters.
Monica J. Allen, Washington University in St. Louis
Whittney Dunn, The Bar Plan
Jovita M. Foster, Drury Hotels
Amy Moore Harris, UMB Financial Corporation
Jennifer Matthew, Alaris
General Practitioner Award
These are the women who, as attorneys, do it all. They handle multiple practice areas with skill.
Joanna V. Billingsley, Law Offices of Joanna V. Billingsley
Terri D. Lowdon, Mark H. Wissehr Law Offices
Innovation & Technology Award
These women advise companies, startups and entrepreneurs with legal issues regarding intellectual property, technology and other aspects of their business.
Kristine L. Kappel, Husch Blackwell
Anna Quinn, Avant Law Group
Litigation Practitioner Award
These litigators have made their careers in the courtroom — criminal or civil, representing plaintiff or defense.
Theresa A. (Teri) Appelbaum, Padberg, Corrigan & Appelbaum
Ashley E. Benoist, Stanton | Barton
Deborah Blakely, White, Graham, Buckley & Carr
Susan L. Brown Miles, Evans & Dixon
Kristi Burmeister, PEAK Litigation
Lauren C. Collins, The Automobile Club of Missouri – (Kraft, Bischoff, Buckley & Collins)
L. Annette Griggs, Griggs Injury Law
Brenda G. Hamilton, Seigfreid Bingham
Megan S. Heinsz, Dowd Bennett
Susan Herold, Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion
Meghan Lewis, Sandberg Phoenix
Nichelle L. Oxley, Humphrey Farrington & McClain
Rachel A. Riso, Ellis, Ellis, Hammons & Johnson
Camille L. Roe, Jackson Lewis
Brandy K. Simpson, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice
Deme Sotiriou, Schultz & Myers
Megan R. Stumph-Turner, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice
Brianne Thomas, Boyd Kenter Thomas & Parrish
Lindsey M. VanFleet, Law Office of Buccero & VanFleet
Lauren Williams, SWMW Law
Public Service Award
These women work on behalf of a nonprofit organization, government agency or the judiciary; or have made their mark in education.
Karen Aroesty, regional director, ADL Heartland
Betsy AuBuchon, clerk, Missouri Supreme Court
Mary Bozarth, City of Springfield
Caroline M. Coulter, Office of Missouri Governor
Julia Crader-Dolan, Scott County Public Administrator
Crissy Del Percio, staff attorney and pro se supervisor, Legal Aid of Western Missouri
Jennifer R. Growcock, circuit judge, Christian County Circuit Court
Mary Kathryn Hoff, appellate judge, Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District
Laura Roy, clerk, Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District
Kate Schaefer, circuit judge, Andrew and Buchanan counties
Josephine Stockard, U.S Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri
Courtney Wachal, municipal judge, Kansas City Municipal Domestic Violence Court
Pro Bono Award
These awards honor the women attorneys who have contributed significant effort and time to pro bono work.
Teresa L. Anderson, Polsinelli
Nicole T.S. Cortés, M.I.C.A. Project (Migrant & Immigrant Community Action)
Jessica Mayo, M.I.C.A. Project (Migrant & Immigrant Community Action)
Alexus Williams, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith
Sandra J. Wirtel, Spencer Fane
Transactional Practitioner Award
These women counsel companies, individuals and organizations on the legal issues generated by their business dealings or financial matters.
Elizabeth Fast, Spencer Fane
Adrienne B. Haynes, SEED Law
Joy Harris Hennessy, Thompson Coburn
Marian V. (“Bo”) Mehan, Lewis Rice
Leaders of Tomorrow Award
These law students demonstrate leadership, professionalism and a passion for making a difference in the justice system or legal profession.
Dara Alvarado, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law
Chioma Chukwu-Smith, Saint Louis University School of Law
Calann “Cay” Edwards, Washington University in St. Louis School of Law
Tori Schafer, University of Missouri School of Law
