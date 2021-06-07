Jury selection begins in retrial of St. Louis officers

Jury selection has begun in the retrial of two former St. Louis police officers accused of attacking a Black undercover colleague during a 2017 protest.

Dustin Boone faces federal charges of deprivation of rights under the color of law. Christopher Myers is accused of destruction of evidence for allegedly damaging a phone belonging to the victim, Detective Luther Hall.

At the first trial in March, federal jurors acquitted Officer Stephen Korte of the civil rights charge. Myers also was acquitted of the civil rights charge. Jurors were unable to agree on a verdict on the remaining charges.

Federal prosecutors say Hall was mistaken for a protester during a September 2017 demonstration after the acquittal of Jason Stockley, a former officer accused of killing a Black suspect. Hall claimed he was beaten “like Rodney King” by his colleagues. His injuries required multiple surgeries.

