Supreme Court strikes down public-sector union law

Supreme Court strikes down public-sector union law

By: Jessica Shumaker June 7, 2021

A divided Missouri Supreme Court has struck down a sweeping public-sector union law after finding a carve-out for public-safety unions violated the equal protection clause of the Missouri Constitution.

