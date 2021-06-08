Quantcast
Supreme Court strikes down $3 fee as unconstitutional

Supreme Court strikes down $3 fee as unconstitutional

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 8, 2021

After disposing of every reason not to decide the case, the Missouri Supreme Court on June 1 resolved a long-running dispute over a $3 court fee by striking it down as unconstitutional.

