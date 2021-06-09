Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Armstrong Teasdale’s top leaders shuffle positions

Armstrong Teasdale’s top leaders shuffle positions

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 9, 2021

Armstrong Teasdale has elected David W. Braswell as the firm’s new chairman and Patrick W. Rasche to succeed Braswell as the firm’s managing partner, effective June 1.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo