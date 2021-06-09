Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Legal Aid of Western Missouri receives grant for COVID relief

Legal Aid of Western Missouri receives grant for COVID relief

By: Staff Report June 9, 2021

The Legal Services Corporation has announced a $333,333 grant to Legal Aid of Western Missouri as part of a program to help low-income communities respond to the impact of COVID-19.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo