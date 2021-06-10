Quantcast
Former Supreme Court judge's role approved in habeas case

Former Supreme Court judge’s role approved in habeas case

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 10, 2021

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled June 1 that a death-row inmate couldn’t remove a federal judge from his case based on the “tone, tenor, and content” of the judge’s death-penalty rulings while on the Missouri Supreme Court.

