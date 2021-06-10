Quantcast
Lewandowski joins Spencer Fane 

By: Staff Report June 10, 2021

Amanda (Amy) Lewandowski has joined Spencer Fane’s litigation and dispute resolution practice group as an associate in the Kansas City office.

