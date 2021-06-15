Quantcast
Appeals tossed for 'entirely deficient' notice filings

Appeals tossed for ‘entirely deficient’ notice filings

By: Jessica Shumaker June 15, 2021

A federal appeals court has dismissed appeals from two Springfield attorneys in their abuse-of-process suits against a Florida timeshare company and its law firm after finding their notices of appeal “entirely deficient.”

