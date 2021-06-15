Quantcast
Feld takes helm of Saint Louis Bar Foundation

By: Staff Report June 15, 2021

Kerry Feld has been named as president of the Saint Louis Bar Foundation for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 bar years.

