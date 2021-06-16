BJC, Washington U. to require vaccinations for employees

Two of the largest employers in the St. Louis area have announced they will require employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by fall.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that BJC HealthCare and Washington University both announced the vaccination requirements on Tuesday. The announcement comes at a time when demand for vaccines is waning in Missouri, a state that already lags behind the national average in COVID-19 immunization rate.

The St. Louis region’s three other major health systems — SSM Health, Mercy and St. Luke’s Hospital — have not issued vaccine requirements but said they were discussing the issue.

Missouri Hospital Association President and CEO Herb Kuhn said hospitals across the state have “seen COVID-19’s devastation in lives and health lost,” and many are evaluating vaccine requirements.

Washington University will require all faculty, staff and trainees to be vaccinated by Aug. 30. BJC will require employees to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 15.

