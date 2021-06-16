Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Settlement for woman injured in apartment parking lot 

Settlement for woman injured in apartment parking lot 

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly June 16, 2021

A former Kansas City apartment complex resident who tripped over exposed concrete rebar protruding from a parking lot storm drain settled a premises liability lawsuit for a total of $615,000.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo