Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Lilian Davis gets top award from Girls on the Run

Lilian Davis gets top award from Girls on the Run

By: Staff Report June 17, 2021

Polsinelli Shareholder Lilian Davis has been honored with an Energy Award by Girls On the Run St. Louis. The award is the highest honor given by the organization.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo