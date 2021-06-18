Quantcast
Home / COVID-19 coverage / Masks still needed in Jackson County, St. Louis County courts

Masks still needed in Jackson County, St. Louis County courts

By: Staff Report June 18, 2021

Visitors to courthouses in Jackson County and St. Louis are still required to mask up after the Missouri Supreme Court rescinded its operational directives June 15 in response to declining COVID-19 cases statewide.

