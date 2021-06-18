Missouri Lawyers Media to honor 28 with ICON Awards

Missouri Lawyers Media will honor 28 attorneys and judges from around the state with its 2021 ICON Awards.

These awards, launched in 2018, are given to distinguished men and women attorneys age 60 and older in recognition of their exemplary careers and longstanding commitment to the Missouri legal community. Whether active or retired, honorees must hold or have held a senior position with significant decision-making authority for their firm or organization.

The list of 2021 honorees includes founding partners, firm leaders and former public officials. Missouri Lawyers Media will celebrate their accomplishments at the fourth annual ICON Awards luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug 19 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Honorees also will be profiled in print and online in a special section of Missouri Lawyers Weekly. Click here for tickets or more information.

The 2021 honorees are:

Gerard T. Carmody, Carmody MacDonald

Michael A. Chivell, Armstrong Teasdale

Steven N. Cousins, Cousins Allied Strategic Advisors

Joseph Dandurand, Legal Aid of Western Missouri; former judge, 17th Judicial Circuit

Jerome J. Dobson, Dobson, Berns & Rich

Doreen D. Dodson, Polsinelli, retired

Judy P. Draper, former judge, St. Louis County Circuit Court

Ronald Fox, Fox Smith

Fernando J. Gaitan Jr., U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri

Jennifer Gille Bacon, Polsinelli, retired

Marie Gockel, Bratcher Gockel Law

Robert Langdon, Langdon & Emison

Theresa L. F. Levings, Badger & Levings

Art S. Margulis, Margulis Gelfand

James G. Martin, Dowd Bennett

David C. Mason, St. Louis Circuit Court

Patrick K. McMonigle, Dysart Taylor Cotter McMonigle & Brumitt

Martin M. Meyers, The Meyers Law Firm

Timothy W. Monsees, Monsees & Mayer

Lawrence E. Mooney, JAMS; former chief judge, Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District

Margaret M. Mooney, Lashly & Baer

Sandra M. Moore, Advantage Capital

Glenn A. Norton, Blitz, Bardgett & Deutsch; former chief judge, Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District

John G. Schultz, Franke Schultz & Mullen

Reuben A. Shelton, Monsanto, retired

James W. Tippin, James W. Tippin & Associates

Paul N. Venker, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice

Karl Zobrist, Dentons US



Like this article? In print and online, Missouri Lawyers Media provides the latest in-depth coverage of the state’s legal community. We help good lawyers become great! Start your subscription here.