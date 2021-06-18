Missouri Lawyers Media to honor 28 with ICON Awards

Missouri Lawyers Media will honor 28 attorneys and judges from around the state with its 2021 ICON Awards.
These awards, launched in 2018, are given to distinguished men and women attorneys age 60 and older in recognition of their exemplary careers and longstanding commitment to the Missouri legal community. Whether active or retired, honorees must hold or have held a senior position with significant decision-making authority for their firm or organization.
The list of 2021 honorees includes founding partners, firm leaders and former public officials. Missouri Lawyers Media will celebrate their accomplishments at the fourth annual ICON Awards luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug 19 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.
Honorees also will be profiled in print and online in a special section of Missouri Lawyers Weekly. Click here for tickets or more information.
The 2021 honorees are:
Gerard T. Carmody, Carmody MacDonald
Michael A. Chivell, Armstrong Teasdale
Steven N. Cousins, Cousins Allied Strategic Advisors
Joseph Dandurand, Legal Aid of Western Missouri; former judge, 17th Judicial Circuit
Jerome J. Dobson, Dobson, Berns & Rich
Doreen D. Dodson, Polsinelli, retired
Judy P. Draper, former judge, St. Louis County Circuit Court
Ronald Fox, Fox Smith
Fernando J. Gaitan Jr., U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri
Jennifer Gille Bacon, Polsinelli, retired
Marie Gockel, Bratcher Gockel Law
Robert Langdon, Langdon & Emison
Theresa L. F. Levings, Badger & Levings
Art S. Margulis, Margulis Gelfand
James G. Martin, Dowd Bennett
David C. Mason, St. Louis Circuit Court
Patrick K. McMonigle, Dysart Taylor Cotter McMonigle & Brumitt
Martin M. Meyers, The Meyers Law Firm
Timothy W. Monsees, Monsees & Mayer
Lawrence E. Mooney, JAMS; former chief judge, Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District
Margaret M. Mooney, Lashly & Baer
Sandra M. Moore, Advantage Capital
Glenn A. Norton, Blitz, Bardgett & Deutsch; former chief judge, Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District
John G. Schultz, Franke Schultz & Mullen
Reuben A. Shelton, Monsanto, retired
James W. Tippin, James W. Tippin & Associates
Paul N. Venker, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice
Karl Zobrist, Dentons US
Like this article? In print and online, Missouri Lawyers Media provides the latest in-depth coverage of the state’s legal community. We help good lawyers become great! Start your subscription here.