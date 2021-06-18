Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Nathan Garrett ends service on KC police board amidst budget dispute

Nathan Garrett ends service on KC police board amidst budget dispute

By: Jessica Shumaker June 18, 2021

An attorney serving on the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners has stepped down from his position amidst a dispute over whether the city has the authority to reallocate more than $42 million from the police budget.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo