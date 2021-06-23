Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Juvenile offender too late to appeal certification as adult

Juvenile offender too late to appeal certification as adult

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 23, 2021

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled June 15 that a teenage robbery suspect is too late to take advantage of a newly recognized right for juveniles to appeal their certification to be tried as adults.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo