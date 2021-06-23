Quantcast
Law firms send 12 to FOCUS St. Louis class

Law firms send 12 to FOCUS St. Louis class

By: Staff Report June 23, 2021

FOCUS St. Louis has selected 12 lawyers and law-firm staff for its 2021-22 Leadership St. Louis class, which comprises 73 individuals from the private, public and nonprofit sectors.

