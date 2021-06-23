Quantcast
Home / Featured / Supreme Court finds police immune from pursuit claims

Supreme Court finds police immune from pursuit claims

By: Jessica Shumaker June 23, 2021

Two law enforcement officers cannot be held personally liable for a police pursuit that led to the death of a 16-year-old girl because they are covered by official immunity, the Missouri Supreme Court has held.

