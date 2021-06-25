Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Jackson County OKs funds for courthouse repairs

Jackson County OKs funds for courthouse repairs

By: Jessica Shumaker June 25, 2021

The Jackson County Legislature on June 21 approved nearly $1.3 million in funds to cover costs for additional repairs of the Downtown Kansas City Courthouse’s chilled-water system.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo