Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Judge strikes down Medicaid expansion amendment

Judge strikes down Medicaid expansion amendment

By: Jessica Shumaker June 25, 2021

A Cole County judge has struck down a 2020 constitutional amendment expanding Medicaid eligibility after ruling it is unconstitutional because it indirectly requires the appropriation of revenues not created by the initiative.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo